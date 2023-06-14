Asbestos found at Moana Pool

The DCC says Moana Pool is safe to use. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Contractors have found asbestos on a wall at Dunedin's Moana Pool while working on it last week.The Dunedin City Council confirmed on a Facebook post today that asbestos was found on an external wall on the Stuart St end of Moana pool by its contractors and the pool closed early last Thursday.

Further tests found asbestos in a work site outside the building that was also at the Stuart St end.

However, precautionary air testing inside the building came back clear and the pool was determined safe to use.

Contractors would begin work to deal with the asbestos soon.