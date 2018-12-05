The atmosphere was electric

Photo: Harry Montgomery

Air New Zealand ramp and baggage services worker Harry Montgomery (18) captured lightning crackling above Dunedin Airport yesterday evening, as a summer storm hit Dunedin.

His father, Martin, said Harry captured the image from the tarmac.

He intended to become a pilot like his older brother, Sam (20), who had his commercial pilot's licence and also worked for the airline.

The MetService issued a severe weather warning for Clutha, Dunedin and the Tararua Range areas yesterday evening, after heavy rain was forecast overnight. Showers began to set in shortly before 8pm.

Air New Zealand last night said nine flights were delayed due to the weather.