Attack in gardens

Police are following positive lines of inquiry after a 66-year-old man received a large cut to his head in an unprovoked attack in the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the botanic garden about 2.30pm on Monday.

The victim suffered a significant laceration to his forehead and the offender left the scene on a mountain bike, Sgt Lee said. The offender was not known to the victim and police were following positive lines of inquiry.