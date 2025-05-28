Aucklanders blown off course to Dunedin

Photo: Flightradar

Aucklanders bound for Queenstown instead ended up in Dunedin after their Air New Zealand flight experienced ‘‘a change in wind direction’’ and international traffic.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said flight NZ637, bound for Queenstown from Auckland, entered a holding pattern today ‘‘due to a change in wind direction and a few international aircraft arriving into Queenstown’’.

‘‘As a result, the aircraft required additional fuel, so it had a short stop in Dunedin to refuel before heading back to Queenstown.

‘‘We’d like to thank those customers onboard for their patience while we took a slightly longer scenic route to their destination this afternoon.’’

tim.scott@odt.co.nz