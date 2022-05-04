When it comes to cooking, the French have a term for ... well, everything.

Are you cutting something into cubes of about 2cm? That’s "carre".

If you have any bits that come in at about 1.5cm, that’ll be "parmentier", smaller still? "Macedoine".

A fine dice is "brunoise", and an even finer dice is called "fine brunoise".

I admit that the originality kind of falls off towards the end there, but you get the idea – in cooking there is not likely to be an ingredient, process, or technique that the French haven’t named.

In fact, when you’re next at the fish and chipper, as the battered fish or sausage slips into the oil, consider that the battering technique has been named "a la Orly".

Even the crumbed patties that you might order have culinary names in French but, as you might imagine, it is not as simple as it seems.

First, we need to know something about the crumb.

Not to get too international, but the Austrians have a great dish that would work well here – Wiener schnitzel.

If we were to brush the meat with melted butter before covering with nothing else but breadcrumbs, it would be "a la Francais" (in the French style).

If we coat the meat in flour first, then dip it in egg before giving it a breadcrumb coating, it becomes "a la Anglaise" (in the English style).

If we take the English style and mix equal amounts of parmesan cheese in to the breadcrumbs, it suddenly morphs into "a la Milanaise" (the style specifically associated with the Italian city of Milan).

The French style is often used for more delicate dishes such as baked fish while the English and Milanaise options can withstand the ferocity of frying.

So, let’s give them a go with a dish that is likely to make an Austrian wince – crumbed schnitzel with polenta chips.

Kevin Gilbert is co-owner of Gilbert’s Fine Food in Dunedin. He is a trained chef and baker who also runs cooking classes. If you have a question, email him at: kevin@gilbertsfinefood.co.nz

First, get the chips started.

Even if you are not a fan of polenta, I reckon you should give the fries a go. They are popular in restaurants and cafes as they are not the normal polenta experience.

Let’s face it, corn porridge isn’t going to be for everyone.

POLENTA CHIPS

Ingredients:

350g polenta

650ml milk

650ml vegetable stock

2-3 cloves of garlic or 1t garlic paste

200g grated parmesan

200g grated cheese

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Oil a dish that is about 20cm x 30cm and 4cm deep. I also put greaseproof paper on the base, just to be sure.

2. Put the milk and stock on the heat.

3. Make a paste from the garlic and add it to the liquid as it comes to the boil.

4. Once the liquid is boiling, add the polenta by slowly pouring it in while mixing.

5. Continue to mix for 2-3 minutes or until it becomes thick.

6. Mix through the cheeses and season to taste with salt and pepper.

7. Spread into the prepared dish and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours to firm up completely.

8. Once it has set, carefully turn it onto a chopping board and trim the edges to make sure they are straight sided.

9. Cut into strips around 2cm wide by 10cm long. Thinner than 2cm is best, but that turns into a lot of coating and frying.

10. While you can fry the chips just as they are, or brush them with oil and bake them, I believe getting a cheesy and crunchy crust on them takes them to another level.

Notes: Try to use the finest polenta you can because it cooks more quickly, plus it has a nicer eating chip. While I’m using milk and stock here, you can equally make polenta using just water.

CRUMBING CHIPS AND SCHNITZEL

We are going to need a few bowls. One with flour in it (whatever flour you want to use is fine), one with the beaten egg, one with breadcrumbs (for the schnitzel) and the last one with a mixture of equal parts breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese (for the chips).

11. Dip each chip into the flour, then into the egg before finally coating them in the breadcrumb/parmesan mixture.

12. Fry them in a good swig of oil over a medium heat until brown on each side, turning them as required. You can equally bake or deep fry them for a different result. Remember that they are already cooked so you are really just aiming to get a crispy crust on them.

SCHNITZEL

Traditionally, the Austrians would use veal cutlets and batter them to a thin wafer of meat. I’m going to assume that your veal stocks are as non-existent as mine, so let us go with some, straight from the butchery, beef schnitzel where all the beating and thinning of the meat is taken care of by the butcher.

13. Pat the meat dry with a paper towel before going through the same process as with the chips – flour first, before the eggs and this time into the plain breadcrumbs.

14. Do not be tempted to press the crumbs into the meat as they tend to soak up some liquid and go soggy which makes achieving a crispy finish, nearly impossible. The idea is that the crumbs create a shell around the meat rather than being glued to them.

15. Fry in a little oil (if you want to add a knob of butter to the oil, even better) over a medium heat. About 2-3 minutes on each side should be right to brown the crumb, cook the meat and not too long to turn the meat into leather.

Personally, I like the meat served with just a seasoning of salt and pepper and a side of veges or coleslaw, but the chips are awesome with a dollop of mayonnaise or aioli.

If you don’t want the polenta chips, or want a dish that isn’t as likely to make an Austrian wince, serve the schnitzel with some potatoes boiled in overly salted water until firm.