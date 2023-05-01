Skip to main content
Dunedin
Tuesday,
Tue,
15
August
Aug
2023
Restored roof revealed
A temporary roof truss is removed from the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday.
We will rock you
We will rock you
Singing Queen’s Fat Bottomed Girls at their last rehearsal in Dunedin on Saturday before their South Island tour this month are Rock Tenors (clockwise from back left) Ben Hayward, Luke...
Serious injuries at Mosgiel workplace
Serious injuries at Mosgiel workplace
A person was taken to hospital after suffering a serious hand injury at a Mosgiel workplace yesterday.
Otago Rugby 1998 team reunion
Otago Rugby 1998 team reunion
Ronald McDonald House, The Supper Club, was held at the Dunedin Town Hall on Friday, August 11.
1970s Otago Rugby reunion
1970s Otago Rugby reunion
The 1970s Otago Rugby reunion was held at the Otago University Rugby Club rooms, University Oval on Friday, August 11.
SUBSCRIBER
Big decisions loom for South Dunedin
SUBSCRIBER
Big decisions loom for South Dunedin
An adaptable course for dealing with climate change is brewing for South Dunedin and some action will not wait for completion of a strategy in 2026.
SUBSCRIBER
Dangers for NZ seen in cuts
SUBSCRIBER
Dangers for NZ seen in cuts
A postgraduate geology student says proposed cuts to the University of Otago’s geology department could limit New Zealand’s capacity to respond to natural disasters.
Performers honoured to receive arts award
Performers honoured to receive arts award
Opera singers are often cautioned about the damage squealing or yelling might do to their voice.
Axing of GST on food ‘good start’
Axing of GST on food ‘good start’
While some University of Otago academics are welcoming the Labour Party’s proposal to axe GST on fruit and vegetables, others are urging the party to take the initiative even further.
Queen’s High School ball
Queen’s High School ball
The Queen’s High School ball was held in the Te Wao Nui atrium at the University of Otago on Saturday, July 29.
Serious injury at Mosgiel workplace
Serious injury at Mosgiel workplace
A person has been taken to hospital after a serious injury to their hand at a Mosgiel workplace.
Busy weekend for Dunedin police
Busy weekend for Dunedin police
Road users kept Dunedin police busy over the weekend dealing with crashes and other driving-related offences.
SUBSCRIBER
Forbury Park land dispute rumbles on
SUBSCRIBER
Forbury Park land dispute rumbles on
A Dunedin housing firm offered to buy the former Forbury Park racing venue at higher than the market value, but negotiations still got stuck, it was argued in court documentation.
Hope Small Press Fest will set off city scene
Hope Small Press Fest will set off city scene
A Dunedin City Council-backed literary festival, featuring publishers from around the country, hopes to spark Dunedin’s own self-publication scene.
Laying down her scissors after 51 years
Hairdresser laying down her scissors after 51 years on job
Mohawks, pompadours, seagulls, beehives — after half a century of cutting hair, Kathleen MacDonald has done them all.
Fast hands on display at Rubik’s Cube bout
Fast hands on display at Rubik’s Cube bout
In the time it takes you to read this story, the best Rubik’s Cube solvers could have completed a seriously twisted cube several times over.
Appeal after drivers leave crash scenes
Appeal after drivers leave crash scenes
Dunedin police are appealing for the public's help, saying two drivers left crash scenes at the weekend.
Alleged drink-drivers caught in the morning
Alleged drink-drivers caught in the morning
Police are urging the public to get some sleep after a night on the booze, after several drivers got caught driving under the influence on Sunday morning.
Losing cool at AA staff leads to arrest
Losing cool at AA staff leads to arrest
A Dunedin man was arrested after losing his cool at AA staff after his car broke down at the weekend.
Weekend of festivities celebrate independence
Weekend of festivities celebrate independence
Members of Otago’s Indian and Pakistani communities celebrated their 77th anniversaries of independence from the United Kingdom.
