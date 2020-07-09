City Choir Dunedin members are delighted to have returned to rehearsals ahead of their ‘‘Songs for Humanity’’ concert on August 1. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

City Choir Dunedin is thrilled to return to the stage next month with a programme in memory of people who have died and those whose lives have been altered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Songs for Humanity" concert, on Saturday, August 1, from 5.30pm at Knox Church, will be conducted by choir director David Burchell, accompanied by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, and will feature soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano) and Scott Bezett (baritone).

The concert’s feature work will be Gabriel Faure’s popular and very human Requiem, in which the choir will be joined by Bezett and Burchell.

Faure described his Requiem, written in the late 19th century, as "a lullaby of death and of a happy deliverance, rather than a painful experience".

The programme will also include three contemporary works.

New Zealand composer Christopher Marshall’s Pastorale, a work for men’s voices and soprano solo, is a setting of Psalm 23 — The Lord is My Shepherd.

Marshall was a former Mozart fellow at the University of Otago. His Pastorale creates a distinctive sound with strings, organ and shimmering vibraphone rhythms, providing a background to the men’s chorus and a soaring solo voice.

He arranged the instrumentation especially for this concert.

Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s Song of the Universal is a work for women’s voices, strings and piano.

Gjeilo’s distinctive lush, harmonious sound is often described as cinematic and evocative.

This work, a prayer for "health, peace [and] salvation universal" is appropriate for these anxious times.

Completing the "Songs for Humanity" programme is Dona nobis pacem (Grant us peace) by Latvian composer Peteris Vasks.

Dona nobis pacem is an atmospheric work with chant-like melodic lines.