PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Showing off some of the goods made out of leftover produce to help out people in need are SuperGrans volunteers (from left) Helen Cottle, of Outram, and Shona Low and George Taitua, of Dunedin.

SuperGrans Dunedin manager Sandy McKay said there was always a need for food in the community, but now as many people were isolating due to Covid-19, foods such as apple crumble and chutney would go a long way.

The food was baked using leftovers donated by local growers.

It was then given to community groups who distribute food to people in need.