BB gun prompts armed response

A BB gun has been identified as the supposed "military-style" firearm held by a member of the public which spurred an armed police response in Caversham.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about 4.20pm today saying a person was standing outside on South Rd with a "firearm or weapon of some sort".

Armed police attended and a cordon was put in place for a short time, she said.

Armed police have been called to Caversham after reports a man was seen with a gun. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police talked with the man in question and it seemed as though the weapon was a BB gun, she said.

A witness, who contacted police, told the Otago Daily Times he saw the man holding a "military style" firearm.