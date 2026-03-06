PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

St Kilda Beach was heaving yesterday as crowds swarmed to take a dip and escape the sweltering heat.

A MetService meteorologist said Otago was the hottest region in the country, with different centres, including Dunedin and Alexandra, vying for the top spot.

Temperatures reached 29°C, but nowhere in New Zealand managed to break into the thirties.

‘‘Luckily for Dunedin the weekend will cool down a little bit, with a high of 22°C for Saturday and reaching a maximum of 20°C for Sunday.’’

The meteorologist said people should ‘‘enjoy the hot weather while you can’’ because come Monday, the high would be a cool 14°C.