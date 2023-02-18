Beacon blown down

Photo: Graeme Loh

The beacon at the end of Aramoana Mole was found by residents blown from its post and damaged earlier this week.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said Otago caught "the tail end" of Cyclone Gabrielle which caused the damage.

A beacon had stood in the spot for more than 100 years and had been replaced many times, he said.

Keeping the mole in good condition was an ongoing process as the waves constantly eroded it.