Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Mural artist Koryu Aoshima puts the finishing touches on his forest-themed artwork in Carey Ave, South Dunedin.

He has begun another mural on the opposite building, the coastal side, which will feature ocean scenes.

The mural is one of eight featured in Ebb and Flow — a street art festival organised by the South Dunedin Street Art Trail, featuring large-scale, live mural painting and street art workshops.

Mr Aoshima said he was motivated by the people, particularly long-term residents, who had been watching him work.

"People are so happy ... some people say ‘we’ve been living for 40 years and we are glad to see [this] beautiful stuff’."

He said he was pleased to be part of the festival — it was great chance to spend time with the community and fellow artists.

"Lots of people come down to say hello ... it’s really nice atmosphere and vibes."