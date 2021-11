PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

An NZ Transport Agency contractor secures large rocks to a truck on State Highway 1 opposite the Leviathan Hotel in central Dunedin yesterday.

The rocks were removed from a rock face next to the highway over two days this week.

The work, which involved abseilers using mechanical means such as bars and airbags to remove rock from the face, required a speed restriction to be put in place and the highway reduced to one lane.

Rock faces near roads are often monitored after winter as they become weathered.