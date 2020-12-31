Big crowd in Octagon to say goodbye to 2020

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A lively big crowd has gathered in Dunedin’s Octagon and nearby bars in Stuart St preparing to farewell 2020.
While some sheltered under an array of colourful umbrellas, others embraced the rain.
Dunedin rock band Saurian had the crowd moving, before the final act of the night, Loose & Colourful, took to the stage about 10pm.
Dunedin City Council events special projects co-ordinator Tammy Jackman said performances for the the New Year's Eve party kicked off about 6.30pm when families had been sitting in sunshine.
There were plenty of food stalls in the central carriageway, and the event had come together nicely, she said.
A police spokeswoman said that, so far, everyone had been well behaved.