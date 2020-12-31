Big crowd in Octagon to say goodbye to 2020

A lively big crowd has gathered in Dunedin’s Octagon and nearby bars in Stuart St preparing to farewell 2020.

While some sheltered under an array of colourful umbrellas, others embraced the rain.

Bars in the Octagon kept revellers warm and dry on New Year's Eve. PHOTO:CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

About 9pm, the temperature was a balmy 15 degrees Celsius and many were taking advantage of the Patti’s and Cream ice cream truck.

Dunedin rock band Saurian had the crowd moving, before the final act of the night, Loose & Colourful, took to the stage about 10pm.

PHOTO: CHRIS O'CONNOR

Fletcher Moore (4) dances along with Kadodo West African Drum and Dance group in the Octagon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Earlier, children were enjoying dancing along with Kadodo West African drum and dance group, who began about 7.30pm.

Dunedin City Council events special projects co-ordinator Tammy Jackman said performances for the the New Year's Eve party kicked off about 6.30pm when families had been sitting in sunshine.

There were plenty of food stalls in the central carriageway, and the event had come together nicely, she said.

A police spokeswoman said that, so far, everyone had been well behaved.

