Part of a tree fell in Dunedin’s main shopping street yesterday, blocking some of the footpath on the eastern side of George St.

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Urban Crafters partner Cheryl Wills said she heard a very loud, "big whoosh" about 3.15pm and saw part of the tree on the back of a car that then moved away. She said someone else told her a woman had to jump out of the way to avoid it.

A black mark was visible on the tree where the branch had broken.

It was a sunny day in Dunedin with moderate winds.

Fulton Hogan contractors were called to clear the footpath.

The Dunedin City Council could not answer questions about the tree yesterday, including how often the trees were checked and whether it had previously been damaged or was stable.