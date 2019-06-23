Black ice could close Pigroot after crash

Police and NZTA are asking motorists to avoid State Highway 85 tonight as black ice makes the road between Palmerston and Ranfurly treacherous.

One car has already slipped into a ditch this afternoon at around 5.20pm on the road known as the Pigroot.

While the crash was not serious, the road is icy and police ask that motorists delay travel or find alternative routes.

The road remains open though police and NZTA are expected to close the road shortly.