Blaze at Blis Biotechnologies 'suspicious'

A fire at Blis Biotechnologies in South Dunedin this morning is being regarded as suspicious.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received reports of smoke coming from a property belonging to the company in Sullivan Ave at 4.45am.
A pump and an aerial ladder from Dunedin City station and a pump from St Kilda station attended.
When they arrived they found a large rubbish fire which was extinguished.
The fire is considered suspicious and police have been notified, the spokesman said.