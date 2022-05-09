Monday, 9 May 2022

Blaze at Blis Biotechnologies 'suspicious'

    By Oscar Francis
    A fire at Blis Biotechnologies in South Dunedin this morning is being regarded as suspicious.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received reports of smoke coming from a property belonging to the company in Sullivan Ave at 4.45am.

    A pump and an aerial ladder from Dunedin City station and a pump from St Kilda station attended.

    When they arrived they found a large rubbish fire which was extinguished.

    The fire is considered suspicious and police have been notified, the spokesman said.

