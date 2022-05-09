Blaze at Blis Biotechnologies 'suspicious'

A fire at Blis Biotechnologies in South Dunedin this morning is being regarded as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received reports of smoke coming from a property belonging to the company in Sullivan Ave at 4.45am.

A pump and an aerial ladder from Dunedin City station and a pump from St Kilda station attended.

When they arrived they found a large rubbish fire which was extinguished.

The fire is considered suspicious and police have been notified, the spokesman said.