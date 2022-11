Police were called to assist a bloodied man in a Mosgiel bush.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to assist a man in a bush in Gordon Rd about 8pm.

The man had blood on his face and an ambulance was called to assist him.

"There are no further details in the job and it does not look like police were required after ambulance arrived," the spokeswoman said.

