Boogying into the new year

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Zumba dancers work up their first sweat of the new year in Anzac Square outside the Dunedin Railway Station just as New Year’s Day began.

The group started dancing just after midnight and went for an hour.

Organiser Paola Miraglia said the second annual dance had about 30 participants.

Many of them came and went throughout the session.

The class aimed to be the first Zumba class of the year in the world.

This time the performance was recorded and uploaded to YouTube, so it could be shared with viewers around the world.

She was happy with the turnout and hoped they would do it again next year.

It was difficult to cool down after an hour long workout, so she did not end up getting to bed until about 4am, she said.