Booze suspected in Peninsula truck crash

Photo: ODT Files

Police suspect the driver of a large truck which rolled and blocked Otago Peninsula's key road was under the influence of alcohol.

The 49-year-old woman lost control of the large flat-bed truck loaded with water containers and rolled 10 metres off a driveway and down a bank last night.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital in a serious condition after the crash on Harington Point Rd at 9.15pm last night.

Both lanes of the road were blocked while the road was cleared, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"The driver is disqualified from driving and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

"A blood sample has been taken and further enquiries will be made," he said.

The damaged truck was towed from the scene.