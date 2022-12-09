Boozed teen driver 'three times over limit'

An 18-year-old was caught driving in Dunedin’s student quarter while three times over the adult alcohol limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers saw a car driving erratically in Clyde St about 3.45am this morning.

They pulled it over and the 18-year-old driver admitted to drinking.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 899mcg.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg per litre of breath, while the legal limit for those under 20 is zero.

The man had his licence suspended and would be appearing in court charged with drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

