Boy found in serious condition at base of Dunedin cliff

A boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was seen lying at the bottom of a cliff in Dunedin this afternoon.
A witness told the Otago Daily Times that he saw a young boy holding his hand near his head in pain at the bottom of the cliff at Shore St near Bayfield High school.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it responded with an ambulance at about 1.30pm.
One a patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.