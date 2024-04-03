Boy found in serious condition at base of Dunedin cliff

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was seen lying at the bottom of a cliff in Dunedin this afternoon.

A witness told the Otago Daily Times that he saw a young boy holding his hand near his head in pain at the bottom of the cliff at Shore St near Bayfield High school.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it responded with an ambulance at about 1.30pm.

One a patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.