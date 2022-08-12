Boycott of meeting over social media post

Two Dunedin City Council candidates are boycotting a Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ Association candidate meeting over a social media post on the group’s page the pair have labelled racist.

A Facebook post urging association members to refrain from calling Dunedin by its Maori name, Otepoti, appeared on the association’s page this week, prompting an online backlash from members of the public, including council candidates Richard Knights and Cr Steve Walker.

Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders Association chairman Lyndon Weggery said the post had been removed at his request, and it was the view of an individual member, not the association.

Mr Weggery said the organisation was confining its energies to creating a positive forum for all candidates to share their views and opinions.

"I’m disappointed that anybody is choosing to use that as an excuse [not to attend] because I think candidates should see past that sort of inadvertent mistake."

Cr Walker said the social media comment was the basis of his decision not to attend any meeting held by the organisation.

He said the removal of the post did not change his opinion about attending, as other committee members had engaged with it.

"The fact that committee members have seen it, absorbed it and liked it, I think that reflects a pattern," Cr Walker said.

"I certainly will give nothing to racism, and that means I can’t in good conscience attend any of the meetings."

Mr Knights said although the post had subsequently been removed, the comments were made by an administrator of the group, and it was liked by more than one member.

At the time of publication, a repost by the original author could still be viewed on another Dunedin social media page.

He had emailed the organisation with reference to the post, informing them he would not attend, Mr Knights said.

"I’ve got no desire to associate myself with racist viewpoints."

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz