PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Young Otago Museum Explorers’ Club members (from left) Owen Moody (8), Lily Jones (11) and Zara Walker (10), all of Dunedin, throw ice around at the Museum Reserve yesterday afternoon.

More than 30 youngsters had a smashingly good time, taking part in a series of afternoon activities, including chipping away at little blocks of ice to reveal small models of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures inside.

Zara said she was enjoying breaking the ice and finding what was inside.

The holiday-related half-day and full-day events continue at the museum until next Friday.