Brighton creek safe

Otokia Creek runs into Brighton Beach. Photo: ORC

The latest Otago Regional Council water quality samples taken from Otokia Creek, which runs into Brighton Beach, have shown low levels of bacteria and the creek is now safe to swim in.

Environmental resource scientist Rachel Ozanne said the samples taken on Thursday, showed levels of bacteria had returned to a suitable level for swimming.

Warning signs placed at Otokia Creek early last week were removed yesterday.