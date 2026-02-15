Fan dancers (from left) Saffy Madison-Weatherall, 16, Hannah Hamilton, 16, Hikari Heath, 15, Camille Genobe, 16, and Eleanor Lee, 10. Photos: Gregor Richardson

Dragon dancers followed a dragon ball in George St yesterday morning to bring blessings of good fortune for the year, before Chinese New Year celebrations.

The dragon ball dancing was accompanied by dragon dancing and lion dancing for what is the Year of the Horse, which officially starts tomorrow.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

The big celebrations are next Saturday, when the Lan Yuan Chinese Garden hosts performances, family activities, food stalls and fireworks.

On March 1, a lantern festival will close the New Year events, and will feature lantern workshops, tea ceremonies and dumpling tastings.

Photographer Gregor Richardson captured the action.