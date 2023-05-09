Brownie points

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga School of Food Design head Dr Adrian Woodhouse works his magic with a chocolate brownie, as part of a workshop during the Dunedin Tertiary Open Days.

The open days were held at the polytechnic and the University of Otago on Sunday and yesterday, and provided an opportunity for senior secondary school pupils to immerse themselves in a wide range of exciting and prospective study and career options.

From campus tours to informative sessions with academic experts, pupils were also able to get a feel for what student life is like.