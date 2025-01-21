Building confidence

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Connor Ayson (left) and Tihei Maihi, both 9, take part in the first 2025 Full Court Family basketball camp for children aged 5 to 12 at Abbotsford School yesterday.

Head coach Curtis Fruean said the camp was for building leaders and not just shooting hoops.

"We want to help our kids develop confidence and life skills through basketball."

Sessions will also be held at the East Otago Events Centre (January 22 and 23) and the Edgar Centre (January 27 and 28).