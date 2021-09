PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A contractor in a digger puts rocks into Otago Harbour as part of a project to build breakwater groynes at Te Rauone Beach yesterday morning.

Port Otago is building three of the rock groynes at the location, and when they have been completed sand will be deposited at the northern end of the beach to restore about 300m of coastline.

The groynes will extend 90m into the harbour.

About 15,000 tonnes of rock will be required to build them.