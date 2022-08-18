Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
8
Tuesday,
Tue,
23
August
Aug
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
Daffodils go out before appeal
Petal to the mettle
Bus drivers’ pay top-up mooted
Bus drivers’ pay top-up mooted
The Otago Regional Council is to consider a top-up in pay for bus drivers, as a driver shortage continues to bite.
Shortfalls in prisoner care
Shortfalls in prisoner care
An unannounced inspection of Otago Correctional Facility found no evidence to indicate staff who were looking after prisoners at risk of self harm had any specific mental health training, a report...
Specialist treatment waiting lists grow
Specialist treatment waiting lists grow
Waiting lists in the South have grown over the winter months, new figures show.
Construction continues
Construction continues
A large crane towers over the construction site of Otago Polytechnic’s new $31.7million trades training centre, He Toki Kai Te Rika, yesterday morning.
Public transport impasse on agenda
Public transport impasse on agenda
Frustrations: Meeting seen as prelude
Reality built on sand
Reality built on sand
Buddhist monk Geshe Lobsang Dhonye begins the three-week process of creating a sand mandala in the University of Otago Library yesterday.
Positive signs of downward trend
Positive signs of downward trend
Clutha and Bluff are the only remaining areas in the South where wastewater testing suggests that Covid-19 cases may be on the rise.
Hello blossoms
Hello blossoms
A cyclist rides past trees in blossom in Wycolla Ave, in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair, yesterday.
Dunedin, city of creativity
Dunedin, city of creativity
Promoting Dunedin as an art destination could be a key to attracting tourists back to the city, a new report for Enterprise Dunedin says.
Hospitality awards ‘recognise achievements’
Hospitality awards ‘recognise achievements’
Dunedin brewer Arc Brewing Co won the people’s choice award at last night’s Otago Hospitality Awards in Dunedin.
Drink-drivers caught at weekend
Drink-drivers caught at weekend
Police are disappointed by severely intoxicated Dunedin residents who got behind the wheel over the weekend, including a man who sped through a residential street while nearly four times the legal...
Waterlogged boat in Karitane
Waterlogged boat in Karitane
A Waikouaiti Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter carries pumps and hoses away from the ocean after being called to assist with a boat taking on water in Karitane about 1.30pm yesterday.
Partly burned-out overturned vehicle found in car park
Partly burned-out overturned vehicle found in car park
Emergency services were called after this overturned car was found in a Silverstream car park yesterday.
Coroner lauds safety steps taken
Coroner lauds safety steps taken
The Dunedin City Council has taken reasonable and welcome steps to improve safety after the drowning of Dunedin teenager Vincent Beecroft at Second Beach in 2020, a coroner says.
Police stop car with no number plates
Police stop car with no number plates
Police stop a car without number plates while the driver looks on yesterday morning.
Hats, gowns and lots of joy
Hats, gowns and lots of joy
As the bagpipes rang out in Dunedin on Saturday, hundreds of people lined George St to celebrate their family members and friends who were graduating.
Number of weekend drink-drivers disappointing: police
Number of weekend drink-drivers disappointing: police
Dunedin police are disappointed to have dealt with several intoxicated drivers at the weekend, including a man they say sped through a residential street while nearly four times over the legal limit.
Reform not seen as bar for candidates
Reform not seen as bar for candidates
Three Waters reform is essential and it should not be a stumbling block for the election of Labour-endorsed candidates in local body elections, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson says.
Family make their mark in fun run
Family make their mark in fun run with tutu uniform
Those wanting to sparkle at their next sporting event could follow the lead of a Dunedin family who took part in the Surf to Stadium fun run yesterday.
Read more