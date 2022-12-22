Bus runs through Christmas

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Among the Otago Heritage Bus Society volunteers set to transport passengers in Dunedin on Christmas Day is Alan Roi, from Christchurch.

A society spokesman said the route connecting Normanby with St Clair, which it had operated for the last 11 years, would be slightly different this year.

Because of roadworks in George St it would run on the northbound and southbound State Highway1 one-way systems between Rattray St and Gardens Corner.

No Orbus services will operate on Christmas Day and the the bus hub will be closed.

The society’s service would depart hourly from St Clair from 9am to 6pm, and the other direction from Normanby from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

The free service is fully funded by the Otago Regional Council.