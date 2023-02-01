Bus service struggles on return to full timetable

The full bus service in Dunedin resumed this morning. PHOTO: ODT FILES

As the Otago Regional Council's Orbus network resumes its normal timetable today as many as 19 bus services have already been cancelled "due to driver illness".

Affected routes include 8, 33, 50 and 63 in Dunedin and routes 1 and 2 in Queenstown.

The network resumed its full service this morning after more than six months on a reduced timetable.

Interim transport manager Doug Rodgers earlier warned of potential "teething issues" as the network got back up to speed.

Passengers on the 50 bus from Corstorphine to Helensburgh were told the bus was too full and they had to disembark at the bus depot in Princes St and move to another bus before resuming their trip.

