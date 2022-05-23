Monday, 23 May 2022

Bus services affected by driver illness again

    A slew of Dunedin commuter bus services have been cancelled this morning due to driver illness.

    The Otago Regional Council has updated its website with the affected bus routes.

    The ORC is urging the public to check its Notifications and Alerts page here before travelling.

    This comes after similar staffing issues due to driver illness last week.

    On Friday more than 50 alerts were sent out notifying people of cancelled services in Dunedin.

    Council transport manager Doug Rodgers said bus services would continue to be affected over the next few days as a significant proportion of drivers were ill.

    Operators were working in challenging circumstances to maintain as many services as possible, but more services would have to be cancelled.

    "We understand how this will impact our passengers and we are truly sorry," he said.

     

