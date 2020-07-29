Buses catch fire in Kaikorai Valley Rd

Emergency services were called to a fire involving two buses in Dunedin tonight.

Police said they were alerted at 7.40pm about a fire near a Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

A spokeswoman said the fire had started in one bus and had spread to another vehicle.

However, the fire was under control, not the result of a crash and not thought to be suspicious. No one was in the vehicles, she said.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident happened at a yard involving two buses, but it was not yet known how the fire started.

A fire investigator had been sent to the scene, she said.