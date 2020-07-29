Wednesday, 29 July 2020

8.23 pm

Buses catch fire in Kaikorai Valley Rd

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services were called to a fire involving two buses in Dunedin tonight.

    Police said they were alerted at 7.40pm about a fire near a Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

    A spokeswoman said the fire had started in one bus and had spread to another vehicle.

    However, the fire was under control, not the result of a crash and not thought to be suspicious. No one was in the vehicles, she said.

    A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident happened at a yard involving two buses, but it was not yet known how the fire started.

    A fire investigator had been sent to the scene, she said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter