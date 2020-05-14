Busy Level 2 return for Dunedin op shop

Dunedinites are known for their passion to find treasures in op shops.

The Covid -19 Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions saw the nation's opportunity shops closed for the last 7 weeks.

"We closed on the 23rd of March, a few days before the Government announced Level 4, we've been closed just shy of 7 weeks which is a long time," Restore Dunedin manager Saraphina Macandrew said.

Many people flocked to hairdressers, barbers, or large chain stores today.

Restore staff said they were pleased to be open again and welcoming many people through the doors.

"It [business] has been brisk. We opened a little later in the day, and weren't sure how it was going to go, but it's been busy, not overwhelming, but nicely busy," Ms Macandrew said.

The store is complying with Government regulations for Alert Level 2 and were operating with slightly reduced hours.