PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Student Lily Frieswyk picks up one of the 50 "pre-loved" bikes for sale at Friday’s Te Oraka Social Club bike market and repair workshop, which took place at the St David St end of the University of Otago campus.

Organiser Jess Squire said the event was aimed at students either needing a new bike for the new semester, or just wanting their current one fixed.

"We were pleased with the turnout. There were several international students which took an interest; it was just really well timed."

All of the bikes for sale were in good working order.

Prices ranged from $50 to $250.

There were plans to do something similar later this year, she said.