Cable ties and a knife: Rescuers channel MacGyver to save stranded fisherman

In an act of high seas ingenuity, rescuers used cable ties and a knife to repair a broken engine that left two fishermen stranded kilometres off-shore from the Taieri Mouth in a small boat.

Otago Surf Life Saving search and rescue co-ordinator Max Corboy said the rescue was a great outcome, and the fishermen did the right thing by calling police after their fuel line snapped about 11.30am yesterday.

A rescue crew on a rigid inflatable boat from Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club was scrambled to assist the fishermen, who were in a similar type of craft about 5km offshore between Brighton and Taieri Mouth.

The rescue crew, comprised of club members Allan Mundy and Conall Duncan, located the fishermen and helped them repair their fuel line using cable ties and a knife.

Proud fishermen Drew Richards (left) and Fynn Jackson display the three blue cod they caught while waiting to be rescued by Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club members Allan Mundy (left) and Conall Duncan, who helped them to safety at Taieri Mouth yesterday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The repaired boat was escorted back to Taieri Mouth and arrived on dry land about 1.30pm, Mr Corboy said.

Fishermen Fynn Jackson and Drew Richards said they were not too worried by the incident, but wished it had happened later in the day so they could have caught more fish.

While they were waiting to be rescued they caught three large blue cod, they said.

