Holy Family Villa fundraising committee chairman Malcolm Farry outside the new $8 million accommodation units, next to the Sacred Heart Home and Hospital in Brockville. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

As the cost of living continues to rise and housing affordability declines, secure retirement living is increasingly out of reach for many older people.

After nearly 18 months of construction, Dunedin’s Little Sisters of the Poor have nearly completed an $8 million building containing 12 individual accommodation units for 28 aged-care residents, next to its Sacred Heart Home and Hospital in Brockville.

Now they are asking the community they have served for more than 120 years to help them complete the transformational housing project.

A Givealittle campaign has been launched to raise $150,000 so the finishing touches can be added to the project and to provide funds for items such as furnishings for residents who are unable to provide these themselves.

Fundraising committee chairman Malcolm Farry said the support would lessen the need to draw on the Sisters’ funds, which were normally directed toward their ongoing work within the rest-home.

The long-term impact would be felt well beyond the residents themselves, he said.

‘‘This development will have a lasting impact on Dunedin.

‘‘It will not only change the lives of the people who live here, but it will strengthen families and the wider community for generations to come.’’

Mother superior, Sister Maureen, said the development was about more than bricks and mortar.

‘‘This is about giving back and supporting one another as a community.

‘‘We are here to lift each other up. If we can help those most in need live with dignity and security, then we must try.

‘‘I hope this project inspires others to give in whatever way they can, whether that is big or small.

‘‘Every act of generosity matters.’’

In New Zealand, retirement villages often require significant upfront capital, typically between $300,000 and more than $1 million, alongside ongoing weekly fees.

Most operate under a licence to occupy model, meaning residents do not own their homes or benefit from capital gains.

For elderly people on limited incomes, these options were simply not viable, Mr Farry said.

The new Brockville facility has been called Holy Family Villa and each unit includes a private bedroom, ensuite, kitchenette, lounge and veranda overlooking a shared courtyard.

Residents can enjoy independence and privacy, while remaining connected to a caring community and having access to Sacred Heart Home’s facilities, gardens and support network close by.

The facility will be officially opened on Thursday, at 2pm.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz