Call made for women to consider careers in trades

Enjoying breakfast at the Bunnings tradie barbecue in South Dunedin yesterday to mark International Women’s Day are (from left) Katherine Wansink, Di Rizzi, Maryanne Michael and Tracey Chaplin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Tradeswomen "put their all into it" and are some of the best workers on a job site, Ceres Environmental NZ health and safety adviser Tracey Chaplin says.

On International Women’s Day yesterday, Miss Chaplin encouraged more girls to consider entering the trades.

She was one of six women on the city site where the new Dunedin hospital is to be built.

Her role was to make sure that everyone was "doing what they need to do on site".

Women held a variety of roles in the present project.

"Two of the girls at the company started out as labourers — one of them has ended up project manager.

"They’ve worked their way up.

"They can definitely do it."

The day celebrated a theme of "embrace equity" this year, the International Women’s Day website said.

The aim was to get people talking about "why equal opportunities aren’t enough".

"People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action."

Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Baker said she decided to re-stand for the city council this term to be a role model for her daughter.

In her first term, five out of 15 councillors were women; in her second term there were six women at the table.

"We still have a long way to go," Cr Barker said.

