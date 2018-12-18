Campaign to give wildlife their space

Tourists are being urged to give wildlife space on beaches in Otago as part of a national Department of Conservation campaign.

In the next few months, Doc staff and volunteers will visit Otago beaches to inform tourists about keeping themselves and wildlife safe.

The "visit the Kiwi way" campaign includes a focus on encouraging visitors to give wildlife space.

Doc biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said people should keep 20m from wildlife to give them the room they needed while keeping the beach a safe shared space.

"Sea lions are a lot like dogs in behaviour. They’re curious and playful, but also protective of their young, so it’s best to just give them their space to rest."

He encouraged photographers to use their camera zoom for close-up photos as this helps to limit the disturbance of sea lions.

"Enjoy your summer trips to the beach, and as a responsible visitor challenge yourself to learn about and look after the local wildlife."

The department also wanted people to keep their dogs under control while on the beach.

"Most wildlife tend to be found on dry sections of the beach and when dogs are allowed on beaches it’s important to keep dogs on the wet sand and a safe distance from wildlife.

"They tend to have more fun paddling in the water than sniffing out threatened birds hiding in sand dunes anyway."

Doc will spend an extra $3.6 million this summer maintaining facilities on public conservation land.