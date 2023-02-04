A camping base with community ties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Big Hut, on the Rock and Pillar Range looking towards Middlemarch in the Strath Taieri valley.
The hut started life in 1946 as a 70-bunk ski lodge for the Otago Ski Club.
Due to the popularity of the commercial ski scene in Queenstown its use as a ski facility dwindled.
Talk in the early 2000s of demolition and removal inspired a renovation project by the Rock and Pillar Trust led by outdoor enthusiast Bruce Mason supported by the Middlemarch community.
Donated materials and grants of about $55,000 and more than 3000 volunteer hours later, the hut was transformed into a tramping base.