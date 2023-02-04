A camping base with community ties

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Big Hut, on the Rock and Pillar Range looking towards Middlemarch in the Strath Taieri valley.

The hut started life in 1946 as a 70-bunk ski lodge for the Otago Ski Club.

Due to the popularity of the commercial ski scene in Queenstown its use as a ski facility dwindled.

Talk in the early 2000s of demolition and removal inspired a renovation project by the Rock and Pillar Trust led by outdoor enthusiast Bruce Mason supported by the Middlemarch community.

Donated materials and grants of about $55,000 and more than 3000 volunteer hours later, the hut was transformed into a tramping base.