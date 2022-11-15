Clearing out

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago Polytechnic student Ben Callear (19) loads a trailer outside his Castle St flat on Monday, ahead of the start of the summer break.

Many student flats will be winding down as those from out of town leave Dunedin for the holidays.

For polytechnic diploma and degree students, this Friday is the final day of semester two.

For those at the University of Otago the semester has already ended, with the last exams held on Saturday.