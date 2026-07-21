Clock ticking on bid to replace important weather satellite

Inspecting part of a prototype weather satellite are (from left) University of Otago physicist Dr Mallika Suresh, Victoria University of Wellington space research chief scientist/engineer Prof Randy Pollock, and University of Otago physicists Prof Harald Schwefel and Annika Seppala, who are among a large group of authorities from around the globe working on the project. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

In just a matter of months, an important satellite that helps forecast the weather across the southern hemisphere is due to burn up over the Pacific Ocean.

So some of the world’s greatest minds have converged on Dunedin for three days this week to help design a replacement.

University of Otago researchers have been given a Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment Endeavour Fund grant of just over $10.5 million to help design and build a prototype which can detect the faint thermal glow of climate gases.

University of Otago physicist Prof Harald Schwefel said weather forecasters measured changes in atmospheric gases above Antarctica using a Nasa satellite with a special instrument, which helped meteorologists model forecasts and improve weather forecasts.

But the satellite was more than 20 years old, running out of fuel and losing orbit.

It was expected to burn up over the Pacific some time in the next 12 months and Nasa has said it cannot fund a replacement.

Otago University physicist Associate Prof Annika Seppala said it was unlikely they would be able to design, build and launch a replacement satellite before the present satellite fell out of orbit.

‘‘There will be a gap in the information that we need from the [Nasa] satellite.

‘‘Something we’re trying to work out ... is how the loss of the satellite information is going to impact the accuracy of the forecasts of extremes.

‘‘We don’t know what it is at the moment.’’

Authorities from across the globe were at the meeting, sharing information on their projects, which included climate modelling, forecast modelling, satellite instrument building, people working on non-linear optics, as well as satellite construction engineers.

‘‘It’s everyone you need to build a weather satellite.

‘‘There’s been lots to talk about, lots to learn and get on the same page about, and lots of ideas have come up.

‘‘It’s important to have so many different people in the same room that usually wouldn’t be in the room.’’

The aim was to create a device that would cost less, be more compact, more energy-efficient and detect a wide range of atmospheric gases.

Victoria University of Wellington space research chief scientist/engineer Prof Randy Pollock said they planned to build a prototype within the next two years that would be sent 20km into the atmosphere on a high-altitude, solar-powered aircraft or balloon.

‘‘That gets us up high enough where we can make some good measurements of the ozone.

‘‘Hopefully, this project will build confidence that this technology is mature enough and sensitive enough to justify the expense of building a real space mission around it.’’

Once that had been determined, they would know if they could construct the satellite in New Zealand, or if it would be necessary to collaborate with Nasa, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or other international partners.

Prof Schwefel said it was important to have a satellite that could provide the information meteorologists needed, so they could accurately forecast significant weather events.

‘‘What happens in the atmosphere over Antarctica can have dramatic effects on weather systems here in New Zealand, such as the landfall of powerful tropical storms.

‘‘Ozone plays a significant role in these larger weather patterns, and we are about to lose a vital tool in our predictive arsenal.’’

It was hoped the replacement satellite would be ready for launch within the next five to 10 years.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz