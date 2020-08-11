Covid: Lectures cancelled at Otago University

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago has announced all face to face lectures and clinics are cancelled for tomorrow after the announcement Covid-19 community transmission is back.
A university spokeswoman said study spaces would remain open.
It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will be moving into level 3 lockdown from noon tomorrow, with the rest of New Zealand moving to alert level 3.
More information would be be posted on the university's website during the day, at www.otago.ac.nz/coronavirus.