Covid: Lectures cancelled at Otago University

The University of Otago has announced all face to face lectures and clinics are cancelled for tomorrow after the announcement Covid-19 community transmission is back.

A university spokeswoman said study spaces would remain open.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will be moving into level 3 lockdown from noon tomorrow, with the rest of New Zealand moving to alert level 3.

More information would be be posted on the university's website during the day, at www.otago.ac.nz/coronavirus.