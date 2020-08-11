Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Covid: Lectures cancelled at Otago University

    The University of Otago has announced all face to face lectures and clinics are cancelled for tomorrow after the announcement Covid-19 community transmission is back.

    A university spokeswoman said study spaces would remain open.

    It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will be moving into level 3 lockdown from noon tomorrow, with the rest of New Zealand moving to alert level 3.

    More information would be be posted on the university's website during the day, at www.otago.ac.nz/coronavirus.

