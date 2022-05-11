Covid slows construction of hall of residence

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Covid-19 affecting construction workers has slowed the construction of Te Rangi Hiroa hall of residence — one of the University of Otago’s larger construction projects.

However, university chief operating officer Stephen Willis said he was very pleased with the progress being made on the replacement building and it was expected to be completed at the end of April 2023.

He said completing some university development projects was proving challenging for a number of reasons at the moment, including skilled labour shortages, supply chain challenges, cost escalation and ‘‘the general uncertainty around’’.