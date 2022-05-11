Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Covid slows construction of hall of residence

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Covid-19 affecting construction workers has slowed the construction of Te Rangi Hiroa hall of residence — one of the University of Otago’s larger construction projects.

    However, university chief operating officer Stephen Willis said he was very pleased with the progress being made on the replacement building and it was expected to be completed at the end of April 2023.

    He said completing some university development projects was proving challenging for a number of reasons at the moment, including skilled labour shortages, supply chain challenges, cost escalation and ‘‘the general uncertainty around’’. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter