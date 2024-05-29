Crestani inquest: Witness describes 'panicky screams'

Students gather outside the flat where Sophia Crestani (inset) died in 2019.

A friend of Sophia Crestani has described the moment she found out the student was dead.

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest into the 19-year-old’s death continued today in Dunedin.

Miss Crestani died in a stairwell pile-up in 2019 at a flat party dubbed "Maggot Fest", which 400 people were invited to via Facebook.

Since then, her parents - Elspeth McMillan and Bede Crestani - have advocated for safe student behaviour in Dunedin.

This morning a friend of Miss Crestani, who has interim name suppression, gave evidence about attending the party at the flat known as "The Manor".

The witness found out her friend had died once she got home.

"No one actually said the words, but we all knew," she said.

The witness was on the stairs moments before the pile up.

"It was just a massive crush of people," she said.

"People were swaying forward and tipping over."

Until then, she said the party was the same as any other in North Dunedin.

"I didn't notice any issues at the party . . . it was nothing out of the ordinary," she said.

She said plastic on the floor and closing off rooms were common at student parties.

She was sure she was pulled into a bedroom by a tenant - but that witness could not recall that.

She could hear "panicky screams".

"I don't remember thinking much of it at the time," she said.

"I don't think anyone in the bedroom knew the extent of what was going on outside."

She accepted there were inconsistencies in her recollection, but said everyone in North Dunedin was discussing the tragedy.

"It was a very traumatic and tough time for a lot of us," she said

A tenant at the flat, who has interim name suppression, agreed there was nothing unusual about the party.

"The previous parties would run in the exact same manner," he said.

He said he did not think the house was overcrowded, but spent the night upstairs and could not see the bottom of the stairwell.

Mr Crestani asked what safety precautions the hosts took.

"Ironically, the boarding of the doors was for guest safety," he said.

He explained they were worried about people getting on to the balcony.

"We didn't think that the safety concern would come where it did," he said.

"All the advice in the world couldn't have given us the advice we needed."

All of the tenants of The Manor who were witnesses have finished giving evidence, and Coroner McKenzie thanked them.

"I know it's not been easy to be returned to the night of the party," she said.

The inquest will continue this afternoon and more party-goers are expected to give evidence.

