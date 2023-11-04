Diabetes findings spur equity call

Nick Bowden

Researchers are calling for more equitable health and educational support after a new study found New Zealand children with type 1 diabetes have significantly poorer educational outcomes than those without.

The University of Otago-led research analysed educational and health data of 442,320 children born in New Zealand between 1993 and 2001.

Of those, 2058 (0.47%) have type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Lead author and Otago women’s and children’s health research fellow Dr Nick Bowden said the results showed T1D was associated with poorer educational outcomes across all measures employed in the study, including attendance, NCEA attainment and university enrolment.

Children with T1D were 3% less likely to obtain any NCEA qualification, 7% less likely to enrol in university, 12% less likely to achieve NCEA level 3 and 9% less likely to regularly attend school.

Those with the most affected education were children who were admitted to hospital with complications from their illnesses, he said.

They had the lowest rate of any NCEA attainment (9% lower than those without T1D), NCEA level 3 attainment (24% lower), regular attendance (34% lower) and tertiary enrolment (16% lower).

Māori with T1D were significantly less likely to obtain NCEA level 3 than Māori without, and Pacific people with T1D were significantly less likely to obtain any NCEA qualification than Pacific without.

Ben Wheeler

The finding was important because Māori and Pacific people already experienced inequitable educational outcomes compared with non-Māori and non-Pacific pupils, Dr Bowden said.

"These results highlight a further aspect of the profound impact of diabetes on the developing brain and psychosocial development," Dr Bowden said.

The high number of T1D pupils who attained some level of NCEA, despite lower school attendance, was proof educational attainment could be achieved among this group, but the study showed more support was needed, he said.

Co-author and Otago paediatric endocrinologist Prof Ben Wheeler said almost 300,000 New Zealanders had type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

"People with diabetes urgently need access to the best available therapies, as well as nursing, schooling and psychosocial support.

"For T1D this includes access to the latest technology, which is now the management gold standard internationally, but only available in New Zealand to those who can pay for it privately.

"Ensuring equity of access to new therapies and appropriate supports is an urgent challenge."

Ensuring policymakers, school leaders and teachers were mindful of the needs and potential impacts of chronic illness on pupils’ access to curriculum content, particularly in relation to high-stakes leaver assessments, should be a priority.

