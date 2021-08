PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

New Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal gives a politics seminar at the University of Otago, titled "The Politics and Economics of Poland — New Zealand Co-operation in the Pacific Region", yesterday.

The seminar marked Dr Kowal’s first visit to Dunedin since becoming the Polish ambassador.

During his visit, he spent time looking at Polish street art in Dunedin, and places associated with early Polish settlement in Otago, including Allanton, Waihola, Pomerania Way (in Mosgiel) and the historic Polish Church in Broad Bay. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON