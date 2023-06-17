Foreign Policy School to focus on populist politics

Appealing to ordinary people who feel their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups is what made Donald Trump a household name, according to one University of Otago academic.

Boosted by social media, racism, and burgeoning inequality, the former United States president’s populist-style of politics proved to be a major challenge for 21st century liberal democracies, University of Otago Foreign Policy School co-director Prof Robert Patman said.

The international and transnational impacts of the populism phenomenon will be under the spotlight at this year’s Foreign Policy School from June 30 to July 2.

Prof Patman hoped the event would shed some light on the linkages between populist politicians, alerting us to common trends that have implications for New Zealand.

The school is a joint venture between the University of Otago and the University of Kiel.

The school seeks to address this anomaly by considering four inter-related themes — the common language and narratives of populism; the recurrent causes and drivers of populism; the populist experience in India, Brazil, US, Japan, Germany and New Zealand; and the uneasy relationship between populism and the international rules-based order.

Prof Patman said about 150 people were expected to attend the three-day event, which would bring together academics, journalists, diplomats and members of the general public.

Included in the distinguished lineup of speakers are New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and delegates from Canada, Australia, Germany, Turkey, United Kingdom, Brazil, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.