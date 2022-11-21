House raises $110,000

Otago Polytechnic has raised $110,000 for a range of community groups, after auctioning a house built by students and staff.

About 50 people attended the 16th annual Charity House Auction on Saturday at the polytechnic’s carpentry facility.

The fully furnished, four-bedroom home was sold for $405,000, which eclipsed the previous record set in 2021, of $365,000.

Polytechnic executive director Dr Megan Gibbons presented Catalytic Foundation chairman John Gallaher with $110,000 of the proceeds, to be distributed to small-to-medium community-based charities.